NYC Council expected to vote today on whether to end broker fees for tenants

What to Know The New York City Council will hold a vote on Wednesday on the Fairness in Apartment Rentals Act, a bill that would end broker fees for tenants.

If passed and signed by the mayor, the legislation would require the person who hires a broker to pay their fees.

Supporters say the FARE Act will make the rental process more affordable and transparent.

The New York City Council is expected to vote on Wednesday on a bill that would put an end to tenant-paid brokers fees, as the city looks for strategies to tackle the housing affordability crisis.

The bill, dubbed the FARE Act, would "prohibit brokers from passing their fee onto tenants where the broker is exclusively representing the landlord’s interests."

If the law, introduced by NYC Council Member Chi Osseé, is passed and signed by Mayor Eric Adams, the broker fee legislation will not be implemented immediately. According to the bill, New Yorkers will see the benefits of the legislation in 180 days after it becomes law.

The hefty one-time payments, known as broker fees, are ubiquitous in New York but nearly unheard of anywhere else. In most other cities, landlords cover the commission of agents working on their behalf, according to the Associated Press.

But, while the legislation has received support from at least 34 council members, the New York State Association of Realtors has voiced opposition to the measure. They argue the elimination of the broker fee "threatens brokers' livelihoods, lead to increased rents, and limit housing access."

While the bill only requires a simple majority of votes to pass, the legislation would become veto-proof with at least 34 votes.

A StreetEasy analysis found that in 2023, the average New Yorker spent more than $10,000 in upfront costs for rental, a 7.1% increase from the 2022 data. It also pointed out that the largest upfront expense was the broker fee.

Mayor Eric Adams has not committed to signing the Democratic-led effort.

In an unrelated press conference on Tuesday, Adams said the bill could make the broker fee into "a permanent fee that's built into your rent."

"So we just gotta get it right, make sure we reach the goals that we're looking for and at the same time, don't hurt small property owners and try to give some relief to those who are trying to live in the city.," Adams said. "So that's the question that we need to look at and I think the bill has the right intention but sometimes good intentions do not get the results you're looking for."

When is the voting happening?

The NYC Council Committee on Consumer and Worker Protections voted on Wednesday to advance the FARE Act to the full council for a final vote at 1:30 p.m. A final vote on the FARE Act is expected to occur during the afternoon hours.