NYC Bodega Owner Arrested for Self-Defense Stabbing

Cops investigate deadly stabbing at shop in Manhattan.

The owner of a New York City bodega was arrested on murder charges early Saturday morning in connection to a deadly stabbing that police called self-defense.

Police said a 37-year-old man was causing trouble inside the Blue Moon Convenience Store on Broadway, near 139th Street, when the store owner stabbed him in the chest and back allegedly in self-defense.

EMS crews transported Austin Simon to Harlem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The store's owner, 51-year-old Jose Alba, was arrested on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said. Attorney information for Alba was not immediately known.

The investigation is ongoing.

