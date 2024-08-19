These NYC beaches to remain closed Tuesday due to Ernesto rip current threat

Beaches in parts of New York City will remain closed for a fourth straight day over safety concerns brought on by Tropical Storm Ernesto passing offshore.

The city said that all beaches in Brooklyn and in the Rockaway neighborhood, as well as Riis Beach, will be closed to swimming and wading through Tuesday.

Swimming was initially prohibited at city beaches in Brooklyn and Queens through Sunday, but city officials extended the closure through Tuesday due to extended rip current threat.

On top of potentially life-threatening rip currents, forecasters were predicting ocean swells of up to 6 feet and wind gusts at 12 mph.

"Our primary focus is keeping New Yorkers safe, so as the impacts of Tropical Storm Ernesto approach New York City, we are closing our ocean-facing beaches in Queens and Brooklyn this weekend to protect New Yorkers from dangerous rip currents,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement late Friday.

The entire tri-state coastline has been at risk of dangerous conditions as Ernesto blows through our region.

The dangerous rip current conditions are expected to remain in place at least for one more day. (Here's why rip currents are so threatening, and what to do if you find yourself in one.)

Ernesto made landfall in Bermuda on Saturday morning as a category 1 hurricane. It battered the island before continuing northward toward Canada.

In New Jersey, state officials warned beachgoers to watch for rip currents and keep their feet in the sand until a lifeguard is on duty.

10-day NYC forecast outlook

After a another day of rain on Monday (which thankfully was nothing like Sunday's downpours), a shower or two is expected to linger overnight into first thing Tuesday. Then it’s time for the windows to stay open!

A taste of fall will be coming for a few days with temps 5-10 degrees below average and low humidity. There will be a few cool mornings, too, the lowest lows for some (including Central Park) since late May/early June. Summer-esque temperatures return for the weekend and beyond, so the cool weather won’t stick around too long

Clear skies can be expected as well, giving the region a much-needed reprieve from the rain.

Track any approaching rain using our interactive radar below.