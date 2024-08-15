Storm Team 4

Hurricane Ernesto to bring large swells, rip currents and high winds to tri-state beaches this weekend

By Storm Team 4

While Hurricane Ernesto is set to pass well offshore from the New York City metro area this weekend, the tropical system will very much be felt in the area, especially along the coast.

Ernesto is expected to bring large swells and dangerous rip currents to our area beaches.

High wind gusts close to 30 mph are possible in some areas along the Jersey Shore.

Ernesto’s swells, an onshore wind and a nearly full moon will combine to produce higher-than-normal tides, beach erosion and increased coastal flooding in all the usual low-lying areas.

Showers and storms are possible in the tri-state on Sunday and into Monday. But the area should dry about by Wednesday leading to a beautiful stretch of weather the back half of next week.

