16 ways you can get fined (or avoid one) at NYC beaches this summer

Sun, sand … and fines? The latter could be in the cards, too, if you're unaware of the rules for New York City's public beaches, which officially open this Saturday, May 25.

There are 14 miles of public beaches ready to welcome thousands of swimmers over Memorial Day weekend. However, those 14 miles of public beaches come with some rules -- and before the unofficial start of summer gets into full swing, city officials would like to remind you of them.

The following are prohibited at NYC public beaches

Littering

Smoking

Dogs, except service animals, on beach and promenade from Memorial Day Weekend to Oct. 1

Consumption of alcohol

Barbecuing and open flame except in designated areas

Camping

Jet skis

Kayaking or stand-up paddleboarding

Snorkels, fins, rafts, unauthorized watercraft, and other flotation devices (except bodyboards)

Fishing in swim areas

Walking or climbing on jetty

Amplified sound, except by permit

Demonstrations or events over 20 people, except by permit

Vending, except as allowed by law or permit

Unauthorized motorized vehicles and ATV’s

Bicycle riding or skating on beach or promenade after 10 a.m. from Memorial Day Weekend to Oct. 1

More details here.

Safety rules

Swimming and bathing are allowed only when a lifeguard is on duty.

Red flags indicate no swimming or bathing.

Patrons must comply with lifeguard instructions.

For questions about NYC Parks or to report an incident, please call 311.

Smoke-free parks and beaches

Smoking and vaping is prohibited in the following areas:

All New York City parks except median strips

Beaches and boardwalks

Public golf courses

Sports stadia grounds

Pedestrian plazas such as those at Times Square and Herald Square.

Gardens

Smoking continues to be prohibited in playgrounds, pools and inside stadia

Permitted Areas

Smoking is allowed on sidewalks outside parks, including sidewalks that form the perimeter of parks. For example, smoking will be allowed on the sidewalk on 5th Avenue outside Central Park.

Vaping

As of April 29, 2014, The City Council approved legislation to include electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) in the Smoke-Free Air Act. No one is allowed to use an e-cigarette in places where smoking is prohibited, including parks and beaches.

Enforcement

However, people who violate the law could receive a $50 ticket.

If someone refuses to stop smoking in a park, beach or other area where smoking is prohibited, New Yorkers are encouraged to inform a Parks Department employee or a Park Enforcement Officer if one is available. Otherwise, complaints can be made by calling 311.

Anyone who receives a ticket for violating park rules is entitled to challenge the ticket in court.

Dogs

During beach season, dogs are not allowed on public beaches unless they are identified as service animals.

Dogs are not allowed on the sand at any public beach in New York City.

Leashed dogs are allowed on the boardwalks of the following beaches:

Orchard Beach

Coney Island

Brighton Beach

Midland Beach

South Beach

Manhattan Beach

From May 1 to October 1, dogs are not allowed in any bathing facilities, including New York City beaches.

A service animal is associated with a person who has a disability and has been trained, or is being trained, by a person qualified to assist or guide a person with a disability.

A person with a disability may be asked to remove his or her service animal from the premises if:

The service animal is out of control and the handler is not taking effective measures to control it.

The service animal is not domesticated.

The Parks Department imposes a penalty of up to $100 for off-leash dogs, but the figure rises to $250 for repeat offenses.

Here you can see the list of violations and fines in parks and beaches.

More at https://portal.311.nyc.gov/article/?kanumber=KA-02566

Remember that beaches are open from Memorial Day weekend through September 8, 2024.

During the beach season, lifeguards are on duty every day, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.