16 ways you can get fined (or avoid one) at NYC beaches this summer

Sun, sand … and fines? The latter could be in the cards, too, if you're unaware of the rules for New York City's public beaches, which officially open this Saturday, May 25.
There are 14 miles of public beaches ready to welcome thousands of swimmers over Memorial Day weekend. However, those 14 miles of public beaches come with some rules -- and before the unofficial start of summer gets into full swing, city officials would like to remind you of them.
The following are prohibited at NYC public beaches
- Littering
- Smoking
- Dogs, except service animals, on beach and promenade from Memorial Day Weekend to Oct. 1
- Consumption of alcohol
- Barbecuing and open flame except in designated areas
- Camping
- Jet skis
- Kayaking or stand-up paddleboarding
- Snorkels, fins, rafts, unauthorized watercraft, and other flotation devices (except bodyboards)
- Fishing in swim areas
- Walking or climbing on jetty
- Amplified sound, except by permit
- Demonstrations or events over 20 people, except by permit
- Vending, except as allowed by law or permit
- Unauthorized motorized vehicles and ATV’s
- Bicycle riding or skating on beach or promenade after 10 a.m. from Memorial Day Weekend to Oct. 1
Safety rules
- Swimming and bathing are allowed only when a lifeguard is on duty.
- Red flags indicate no swimming or bathing.
- Patrons must comply with lifeguard instructions.
For questions about NYC Parks or to report an incident, please call 311.
Smoke-free parks and beaches
Smoking and vaping is prohibited in the following areas:
- All New York City parks except median strips
- Beaches and boardwalks
- Public golf courses
- Sports stadia grounds
- Pedestrian plazas such as those at Times Square and Herald Square.
- Gardens
- Smoking continues to be prohibited in playgrounds, pools and inside stadia
Permitted Areas
Smoking is allowed on sidewalks outside parks, including sidewalks that form the perimeter of parks. For example, smoking will be allowed on the sidewalk on 5th Avenue outside Central Park.
Vaping
As of April 29, 2014, The City Council approved legislation to include electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) in the Smoke-Free Air Act. No one is allowed to use an e-cigarette in places where smoking is prohibited, including parks and beaches.
Enforcement
However, people who violate the law could receive a $50 ticket.
If someone refuses to stop smoking in a park, beach or other area where smoking is prohibited, New Yorkers are encouraged to inform a Parks Department employee or a Park Enforcement Officer if one is available. Otherwise, complaints can be made by calling 311.
Anyone who receives a ticket for violating park rules is entitled to challenge the ticket in court.
Dogs
During beach season, dogs are not allowed on public beaches unless they are identified as service animals.
Dogs are not allowed on the sand at any public beach in New York City.
Leashed dogs are allowed on the boardwalks of the following beaches:
- Orchard Beach
- Coney Island
- Brighton Beach
- Midland Beach
- South Beach
- Manhattan Beach
From May 1 to October 1, dogs are not allowed in any bathing facilities, including New York City beaches.
A service animal is associated with a person who has a disability and has been trained, or is being trained, by a person qualified to assist or guide a person with a disability.
A person with a disability may be asked to remove his or her service animal from the premises if:
- The service animal is out of control and the handler is not taking effective measures to control it.
- The service animal is not domesticated.
The Parks Department imposes a penalty of up to $100 for off-leash dogs, but the figure rises to $250 for repeat offenses.
Here you can see the list of violations and fines in parks and beaches.
More at https://portal.311.nyc.gov/article/?kanumber=KA-02566
Remember that beaches are open from Memorial Day weekend through September 8, 2024.
During the beach season, lifeguards are on duty every day, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.