NYC beaches open this weekend: What to know

The unofficial start of summer is just around the corner with the celebration of Memorial Day.

And during this long weekend, those who love going to the beach and enjoying the sun and the sounds of the sea, are going to be able to start doing another favorite warm weather activity, too.

Beaches in New York City, and across the tri-state area, open for the season on Saturday, May 25, and stay open through Sept. 8. All city-run beaches in the five boroughs are free and open to the public. They span 14 miles.

Lifeguards are on duty daily, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Swimming is prohibited when lifeguards are not on duty and in closed sections, which are marked with signs or red flags. See a full list of NYC beaches here.

What About Cleanliness?

The city monitors and inspects beaches, water quality and beach facilities.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Every day during beach season, each beach is classified based on its sanitary conditions. The following conditions are noted in color-coded signs displayed at every beach:

Open — swimming and wading permitted (green)

Advisory — swimming and wading permitted, but not recommended (yellow)

Closed — swimming and wading not permitted (red)

Want to get out of the city? To see New York state beaches, visit this website. There are some pretty good ones on Long Island.