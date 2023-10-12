NYC barely cracks the top 20 best foodie cities in US, study reveals

What to Know For many, New York City is a haven for the delicious world of gastronomy, so it may come as a bit of a surprise that it barely cracked the top 20 best cities in a recent WalletHub study.

WalletHub's Best Foodie Cities in America (2023) analyzed culinary hotspots across the country, comparing 182 cities across 28 key metrics the study dubbed "foodie-friendliness."

Among the metrics analyzed for the study is the cost of groceries, affordability and accessibility of high quality restaurants.

For many, New York City is a gastronomy haven, so it may come as a bit of a surprise that it barely cracked the top 20 among the best foodie cities in a recent WalletHub study.

WalletHub's Best Foodie Cities in America (2023) analyzed culinary hotspots across the country, comparing 182 cities across 28 key metrics the study dubbed "foodie-friendliness," including cost of groceries, affordability and accessibility of high quality restaurants.

WalletHub determined that New York City ranked No. 20 as being one of the best food cities in the country. New York's overall ranking is based off of two categories: affordability (where it came in at a dismal second to last at No. 179 out of 180) as well as diversity equity and equality (No. 10).

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Other tri-state cities fared worse: Rochester, New York, came in at an overall ranking of No. 48. Across the Hudson River in the trendy Jersey City, New Jersey, followed close behind by Newark at No. 61.

When it comes to Connecticut, New Haven placed at No. 76 overall and Bridgeport placed towards the end of the ranking list at No. 150.

When it comes to the best foodie city in the U.S., that honor goes to Orlando, according to WalletHub. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Pearl City, Hawaii, ranked as the worst.

To learn about study or see the complete list, click here.