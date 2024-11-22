Wintry weather causes NYC-area flight delays: What to know

Airline passengers trying to get an early start to the Thanksgiving travel season are facing some delays in the New York City area after a storm brought rain, snow and high winds to the tri-state on Friday.

The New York City metro area's three big airports -- Newark, JFK and LaGuardia -- have nearly 200 delays on Friday, according to FlightAware.

Here's how those delays breakdown by airport, according to FlightAware:

Of the country's major metropolitan areas, New York City is facing the most delays Friday, FlightAware's Misery Map shows. Chicago, Washington, Atlanta and Charlotte are also seeing delays.

Ahead of the weather, Newark Airport was warning travelers that this weekend, the last before Thanksgiving, is expected to be a busy one. Travelers are advised to get to the airport early.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.