NY woman jarred awake by face smash dies 2 months after attack

A 64-year-old woman has died, two months after a burglar smashed her in the face with an object as she was sleeping in her bed, authorities said Tuesday.

Linda Levy died Thursday of injuries sustained in the 2:30 a.m. June 29 attack in Levittown, officials said. It doesn't appear anyone is in custody in connection with the attack.

According to detectives, officers responded to a home for a report of a burglary and found the injured victim. The burglar had run off.

It wasn't clear if anything had been stolen. No further description of the suspect was available Tuesday, Nassau County police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.