NY Woman Furious After FBI Raids Her Home Looking for Her Most-Wanted Grandfather

A New York home was raided by the FBI on Tuesday, after agents believed a suspect on their most-wanted list was inside — but the woman who lives there is furious with the bureau.

The home in Warwick, in Orange County, was raided after the FBI got a tip that Eugene Palmer might have been there. Palmer vanished nearly nine years ago after the fatal shooting of his daughter-in-law, Tammy Palmer, outside her Rockland County home in Stony Point in 2012.

The home that was raided on Tuesday belongs to Palmer's granddaughter, Jamie Lynn Rose. After the FBI's search turned up nothing, and Palmer still not found, Rose vented her frustration on social media, saying that40 FBI agents pointed guns at her and her children.

"They were in the tree on my roof, they handcuffed me and my children the (sic) raided my house broke my furniture..they pointed guns at my 7 year old child," Rose said in a Facebook post, adding that she has bruises and is now "scared to open my front door," while her children are traumatized.

"Thanks for wasting my time, traumatizing my children and wasting tax payers money. I literally still feel like I can't breathe. LEAVE MY FAMILY ALONE," she wrote in the post. "My children, my babies were handcuffed like felons and slammed against cars... when does it end? When is enough, enough when will they leave my family alone."

An FBI spokesperson said that the bureau responds to "every lead, call or tip, with all appropriate resources."

Palmer would be 82 years old — if he is still alive.