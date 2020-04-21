NY Nurses Union Sues Health Dept. and 2 Hospitals Over Lack of Coronavirus Protections

A union representing New York nurses filed multiple lawsuits on Monday, accusing the state and two hospitals of allegedly "compromising the health and safety of" members fighting the coronavirus pandemic, NBC News reports.

The New York State Nurses Association launched state civil complaints against the New York State Department of Health and Westchester Medical Center and a federal lawsuit against Montefiore Medical Center.

Nurse Pat Kane, the union's executive director, said 70 percent of her members are exposed to coronavirus and most "are still untested." The union is also demanding that nurses be better equipped with enough protective N95 masks as they treat patients with COVID-19.

Jonah Bruno, director of communications for the state health department, declined comment on the lawsuit but thanked nurses for all of their efforts. Meanwhile, a Westchester Medical Center spokesman insisted his hospital is properly caring for staff and patients and Montefiore says the union's leadership is attacking the "commitment of thousands of their colleagues.

