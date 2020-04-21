COVID-19

NY Nurses Union Sues Health Dept. and 2 Hospitals Over Lack of Coronavirus Protections

The union represents 3,000 nurses at Montefiore and 1,600 more at Westchester

By David K. Li

NBC Universal, Inc.

A union representing New York nurses filed multiple lawsuits on Monday, accusing the state and two hospitals of allegedly "compromising the health and safety of" members fighting the coronavirus pandemic, NBC News reports.

The New York State Nurses Association launched state civil complaints against the New York State Department of Health and Westchester Medical Center and a federal lawsuit against Montefiore Medical Center.

Nurse Pat Kane, the union's executive director, said 70 percent of her members are exposed to coronavirus and most "are still untested." The union is also demanding that nurses be better equipped with enough protective N95 masks as they treat patients with COVID-19.

Jonah Bruno, director of communications for the state health department, declined comment on the lawsuit but thanked nurses for all of their efforts. Meanwhile, a Westchester Medical Center spokesman insisted his hospital is properly caring for staff and patients and Montefiore says the union's leadership is attacking the "commitment of thousands of their colleagues.

Local

Coronavirus 31 mins ago

NYC Includes Kosher Meals in Free Food Program After Calls From Jewish Caucus

sports 3 hours ago

MLB Players Say Pay Shouldn’t Be Cut If Empty Ballparks

Read more on NBCNews.com

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

COVID-19CoronavirusNew York State Nurses Association
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World LX Sports Health
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us