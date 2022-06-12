NY Man Flees Court Before Jury Convicts Him of Attempted Murder

A New York man didn’t wait around to hear if a jury was going to convict him on an attempted murder charge.

Instead, authorities in Albany said, Michael Green fled the courthouse before the verdict was read Friday.

Green was found guilty after a weeklong trial. He had been charged with firing a gun in the direction of a house in Colonie in 2020 where several people, including children, were living.

Green had been out on bail during the trial. He faces up to 25 years in prison at sentencing, the Albany Times-Union reported.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities warned the public that the 36-year-old Green, who also goes by the name Michael Edwards, should be considered dangerous.