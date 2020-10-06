NY Man Convicted of Killing Woman, Leaving Body on Roadside

A New Yorker accused of shooting a woman and leaving her body alongside a road because she'd insulted the mother of his children was convicted of murder on Monday.

Carine Reeves, 40, was the first person to stand trial for murder in Maine since courts were closed because of the pandemic. A jury deliberated about four hours before convicting him.

Reeves was charged in the 2017 killing of Sally Shaw, 55, who was left on the roadside in Cherryfield, in eastern Maine.

Reeves became angrier and angrier on the night of the killing about the insults Shaw was hurling from the backseat of a rental car, prosecutors said. Eventually, he stopped the car, dragged Shaw to the side of the road, and shot her in the head, prosecutors said.

Investigators say Reeves was involved in a love triangle with Shaw, of New Gloucester, and Quaneysha Greeley, of Lewiston. Reeves and Greeley were arrested in New York after the killing.

The defense contended Greeley, who testified under an agreement with prosecutors, was the one who shot Shaw.

Before the trial, Reeves, who’s Black, told a judge that wearing a mask during the trial held during a pandemic could be prejudicial. His attorney said masks are associated with criminals.

Justice Harold Stewart II denied his motion and Reeves wore a mask in the courtroom during the trial.