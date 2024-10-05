These could be the final days to visit Elizabeth Street Garden

The fight to save a beloved New York City garden might be over.

A monthslong battle to preserve the Elizabeth Street Garden, a green space nestled within a Lower Manhattan block, came to an apparent close this week when the city issued a formal eviction notice.

The garden's caretakers received a two-week notice on Wednesday, October 2.

In its place, city officials plan to construct affordable housing for seniors. The current plan calls for 123 units for seniors, 50 of which would go to seniors who are homeless.

The garden's reps and city officials have been going back and forth for months, with the former gaining a surge of public support, including the backing of celebrity endorsers like Martin Scorsese and Patti Smith.

In the end, the city won out.

“Far too many people, including older New Yorkers, struggle to find housing and afford rent - that’s why we fought for Haven Green and it’s why we’ll always fight to create affordable housing throughout all five boroughs," a statement from the city's Department of Housing Preservation and Development read.

"Today is a step forward for both affordable housing and community green space. Today is an optimistic day. And today we’re reaffirming our commitment to solving the homelessness and affordable housing crises even when it’s politically challenging.”

Meanwhile, the garden's reps maintain they "have a plan" to stop the city. They criticize the city's decision not to eye other potential locations for the affordable housing plan.

"This proposal is one that involves building affordable housing in the neighborhood where literal empty buildings sit unused. The owners are open to the proposal but Maria Torres-Springer and Eric Adams have chosen to ignore thousands of people and ignore the most viable solution," the garden's Instagram said in a post Saturday.