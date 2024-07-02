NY makes state park pools free to urge kids to ‘get offline'

What to Know New York is providing free pool access at state parks to urge people to "get offline, get outside."

While regular parking fees still apply, families can escape the heat and stay active this summer at the pools.

These programs are life-saving efforts, the governor said, citing the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's statistics that say drowning is the number one cause of death for children 1-4 years old.

There's irony in reading an online article about New York State providing free pool access at state parks to urge people to "get offline, get outside."

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced the new initiative to waive pool entry fees at 14 state park pools, two of which are in New York City. While regular parking fees still apply, families can escape the heat and stay active this summer at the pools.

"I love to swim," Hochul said while making the announcement at Riverbank State Park, where a $19 million project to renew locker rooms and other facility upgrades just finished. She joked about how the only medal she ever won in sports came from placing second in a contest between two 10-year-olds.

"This is to promote mental health, physical health," the governor continued, tying in her mental health initiatives and the recent signing of the SAFE for Kids Act. "You weren't just sitting indoors and being held captive to your cellphones. That's our advice: don't scroll through life, just dive right in."

The free state park pool access follows another huge investment to NY SWIMS that will reimburse transportation costs to swimming lessons for kids aged pre-K through 12. Organizations, schools and municipalities are urged to apply for the funding.

These programs are life-saving efforts, Hochul emphasized, citing the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's statistics that say drowning is the number one cause of death for children 1-4 years old. The highest rates were among Black and Indigenous Americans.

The most recent tragedies occurred just last month in the waters off Rockaway Beach. Teenagers Elyjha Chandler and Christian Perkins went swimming after lifeguards were off-duty, and they were swept away by strong waves.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards on Tuesday said more must be done to protect vulnerable children. He is calling for extended hours for lifeguards on heat wave days, as well as extending beach season beyond early September. There’s also a bill waiting for the governor’s signature that will make swimming lessons equitable for NYC public school kids.

Last month, New York City officials announced a $1 billion commitment to redo 39 other pools in addition to the Astoria Pool.

Here are the state park pool locations:

New York City

- Roberto Clemente State Park Pool – Bronx

- Riverbank State Park Pools (Indoor and Outdoor) – Manhattan

Hudson Valley

- Bear Mountain State Park Pool – Bear Mountain

- FDR State Park Pool – Yorktown

- High Tor State Park Pool – New City

- Rockland Lake State Park Pool – Valley Cottage

Long Island

- Jones Beach State Park West Bathhouse Pool – Wantagh

- Montauk Downs State Park Pool – Montauk

Capital Region

- Saratoga Spa State Park Pools (Peerless and Victoria) – Saratoga Springs

Mohawk Valley

-Mine Kill State Park Pool – North Blenheim

Southern Tier

- Watkins Glen State Park Pool – Watkins Glen

Finger Lakes

- Letchworth State Park Pool – Castile

Western New York

- Fort Niagara State Park Pool – Youngstown

North Country

- Keewaydin State Park Pool – Alexandria Bay