NY house explosion: 15 hurt, some with critical injuries, in Dutchess County blast

An explosion leveled a New York home and left a smoking piling of rubble in its place, with 15 people hurt, some of whom were critically injured, according to officials.

The explosion occurred around noon Thursday in the town of Wappingers Falls, according to Dutchess County Emergency Response Commissioner Dana Smith. Smith told NBC New York that multiple fire departments, EMS units and other first responders went to the scene on Brick Row, off Mill Street.

First responders were met by victims coming out of the building, and were told there were more inside, according to Wappingers Falls Police Commissioner Paul Italiano.

A total of 15 people suffered injuries, including eight adults and two children who were inside the multi-family home, Italiano said. Some of the victims had to be dug out of the rubble. Smoke was still billowing up as firefighters were attempting to douse hot spots.

Five first responders were also hurt. All victims were being treated at nearby hospitals.

A witness said her entire house shook as a result of the blast, and it was felt blocks away.

"A little boy was being carried out, burnt really bad," said witness Marcie Ward.

Central Hudson Gas & Electric said a contractor for the utility struck a three-quarter-inch underground gas service line, and that the digging appears to have caused the fire and possible explosion. The exact cause is still under investigation, police and the utility said.

Italiano said that the cause of the blast appeared to be a gas leak, and it was not considered criminal in nature.

As of 1:30 p.m., electric and gas service had been cut off to the neighborhood, leaving less than 100 customers without power. More than a dozen gas service lines were turned off as well.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement that she had been briefed on the "building collapse in Dutchess County and have deployed State emergency services personnel to assist in response efforts."