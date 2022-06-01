NY Gas Tax Holiday Begins Today – But the Savings Are All Relative

New York's gas tax holiday begins Wednesday, nominally cutting the price of a gallon of regular unleaded by 16 cents -- but don't assume your gas will necessarily be 16 cents cheaper tomorrow.
An early April budget deal suspended portions of the state's gas tax from June 1 to Dec. 31, a move a numbers of states have made as fuel prices soar to crippling heights.
Gas hit an all-time high of $4.934 a gallon in New York on Wednesday, according to AAA - about 15% higher than when the tax holiday was passed into law.
A spokesman for AAA confirmed that Wednesday's tax cut should show up in statewide average prices Thursday.
But even though taxes will go down, fuel prices have been rising day to day -- sometimes sharply -- meaning all 16 cents won't necessarily flow to the bottom line.
And even if prices did fall a full 16 cents on Thursday from Wednesday's record, they'd still be 40 cents higher than they were just a month ago.