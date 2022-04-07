Gas Tax Holiday and Alcohol-to-Go Coming to New York in Budget Deal

New York lawmakers finally settled on an overdue deal for the state's new budget on Thursday, one that will include a gas tax holiday for most of this year.

The budget, as introduced in the Assembly, would suspend portions of the state's gas tax for both unleaded and diesel from June 1 to Dec. 31. The state now gets about 33 cents a gallon, and the deal would cover about 16 cents of that.

Also included in the budget is a provision extending the popular pandemic-era alcohol-to-go rules, letting restaurants sell booze for take-out or delivery for the next three years as long as it's accompanied by a "substantial food item."

The state budget was due by law to be completed April 1, but intense negotiations over a range of policy changes added to the bill complicated matters.

Legislators had to pass an "extender" to ensure state employees would continue to get paid; that was due to expire Thursday.

It was still not clear as of midday Thursday when legislators would vote. There are also multiple additional bills still pending, which may bring certainty to hot-button issues like bail reform and massive subsidies for a new Buffalo Bills stadium.