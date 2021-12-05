NY Extends Hurricane Ida Relief Deadline for Undocumented Victims

Victims of Hurricane Ida's devastating sweep through New York earlier this year who are undocumented will have a little extra time to apply for federal assistance, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday.

The deadline for those New Yorkers has been extended until Jan. 4. Find more information at the state's website here.

In order to qualify for assistance under the extended relief program, New Yorkers must not be eligible for FEMA assistance or live with anyone who can receive federal help.

"With this extension to apply for resources, excluded New Yorkers who are ineligible for FEMA relief and community organizations on the ground can now gather all the necessary information to apply to get the funding they need to rebuild," Hochul said in Sunday's announcement.

The governor's weekend announcement said 54 households in New York have received a combined total of $228,376 in assistance since late September. Another 31 households have been approved and await their financial support.

Eligible New Yorkers seeking assistance can call the hotline at 1-800-566-7636 between 9:00am and 8:00pm, Monday through Friday. The hotline is available in over 200 languages.

Applicants can also visit any of the partner organizations directly for aid. Those locations are scattered across New York and can be found at the following: