NTSB Expected to Reveal Probable Cause, Final Report in NY Limo Crash That Killed 20

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to vote Tuesday on a probable cause and other findings in connection with the upstate New York limo crash that killed 20 people attending a 30th birthday celebration in October 2018.

Federal investigators said last month that the owner of the stretch limousine involved in the Schoharie crash repeatedly changed the listed number of seats in the vehicle and took other steps to avoid safety regulations. That report, which did not cite a probable cause, noted brake problems that hadn't been fixed since a previous inspection. State Police attributed the crash to major brake failure.

The board meeting Tuesday is for members to assess the NTSB's analysis of the factual data and the draft report. Along with voting on a probable cause and any changes to that draft report, the board will discuss policy recommendations.

Nauman Hussain, the 30-year-old operator of Prestige Limousine in Saratoga Springs, faces 20 charges each of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide for the crash that killed 17 passengers, the limo driver and two bystanders at the Apple Barrel Country Store. He had pleaded not guilty and was scheduled to stand trial in May, but the pandemic delayed the trial. His lawyers have been meeting with prosecutors to discuss a possible plea deal.

The ill-fated limousine was rented to take a group of young friends and siblings to a 30th birthday celebration at Brewery Ommegang near Cooperstown. The vehicle’s brakes failed on a downhill stretch of state Route 30 in Schoharie, 30 miles west of Albany. It blew through a stop sign at a T-intersection and crashed shortly before 2 p.m.

Documents released by NTSB reveal chilling details about the moments before the crash. A passenger texted, “the limo sounds like it is going to explode” and “it’s a junker.” Another driver described hearing a noise like a “jet plane” as the limo swerved around her car and sped through the intersection.

The driver had been cited for lacking a commercial passenger vehicle endorsement required by federal regulations. Toxicology tests after the crash showed he had marijuana and a prescription antidepressant in his system.

Prestige Limousine is owned by Hussain’s father, Shahed Hussain, a former paid FBI informant known for his work in a series of controversial domestic terrorism investigations who is now back in his native Pakistan. He has not been charged in connection with the crash.

Prestige, the third owner of the 2001 Ford Excursion limo, took pains to avoid more stringent inspection rules intended to ensure a modified vehicle has the braking capacity and other requirements for carrying a heavier load than in its original manufactured state. When it registered the limo, it didn’t disclose to the Department of Motor Vehicles that it had been stretched, as required, and falsified the seating capacity from 18 down to 11, according to the NTSB documents. It further reduced the seating capacity to 8 when it registered the vehicle in 2017, and listed the capacity as 10 in 2018.

Any vehicle with 15 or more seats is defined as a bus under state regulations and is subject to semi-annual inspections.

Documents also show a pattern of failed inspections. The limo was ordered out of service by the New York State Department of Transportation after an inspection on Sept. 4, 2018, that was part of an investigation of Prestige for operating as a limousine service without proper certification. Twice the DOT issued violation notices, and the company paid $500 penalties but kept operating.

In the Sept. 4, 2018, check, the inspector discovered that violations found in previous inspections had not been fixed, so he ordered the vehicle out of service. Among the violations cited was a brake line to the left front axle dangling from the limo that could come in contact with the left front tire.

On Sept. 1, 2018, a third violation notice was issued. Prestige failed to show for a hearing the day before the crash, and an administrative law judge issued a $2,000 penalty, which has not been paid, according to the NTSB. In all, the DOT inspected Prestige’s vehicles five times, the NTSB reported.

Hussain’s lawyer, Lee Kindlon, said he has taken a preliminary look through the recently released NTSB reports but not enough to comment at this time.

AP writers David Koenig in Dallas and Tom Krisher in Detroit contributed to this story.