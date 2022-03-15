Noted 87-Year-Old Voice Coach Dies Days After Random NYC Street Ambush by Woman

An 87-year-old woman and beloved singing coach who was shoved from behind in Manhattan last week by another woman in an "unprovoked, senseless attack" has died, a top NYPD official said Tuesday as he delivered the grim update.

Barbara Gustern was on West 28th Street and Eighth Avenue in Chelsea, just steps away from her home, around 8:30 p.m. Thursday when cops say the suspect -- a woman with long curly hair -- attacked her. No words were exchanged before it.

Gustern fell and hit her head, suffering traumatic brain damage from which she will never recover, authorities and the woman's grandson have said.

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig pleaded Tuesday for the public's help "solving this disgusting, disgraceful offense committed against a vulnerable, elderly female who was doing nothing but walking down the streets of New York City."

Gustern's grandson posted a Facebook message early Monday saying "I am here holding her hand" and that his loved one had not regained consciousness. He said he feared she'd suffer speed problems and possible right-side paralysis if she did.

The grandson went on to say he is "incomprehensibly broken inside."

"I struggle to understand and cope with this world on a daily basis, and frankly this is beyond my ability to bear," he added. "Do what you can for your fellow human being, no matter how small. Make the time. Preventing needless loss and violence like this starts with us as individuals. We must care more for each other."

According to The New York Times, Gustern is an acclaimed singing coach who once helped train rock singer Debbie Harry and the cast of the 2019 Broadway revival of the musical "Oklahoma!" A neighbor said that Gustern used to perform on Broadway herself, along with her late husband.

The paper reports she was attacked shortly after leaving her home. Her Facebook page was overwhelmed with support from friends and colleagues who kept sharing around the surveillance video police provided, desperate to find her attacker.

Police said the woman who shoved the 87-year-old just walked away after the incident. Authorities released surveillance video of her on the street (below).

"I think I just kind of numbed myself out to do what I had to do, but's kind of, just praying," said John Sannuto, who has been a student of Gustern's for 25 years and had just seen her for a lesson the day before the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

