No Jackpot Winners Saturday, But Some Million-Dollar Tickets Sold in NY, NJ

While there weren't any new Powerball billionaires waking up Sunday morning, a handful are $1 million richer than when they went to bed.

Saturday's Powerball results weren't bad news for everyone -- lottery officials say at least 16 tickets sold ahead of the drawing earned a $1 million prize.

The winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 Powerball: 20 Power Play: 3x

No lucky player snagged the top $1.6 billion jackpot, although there were a couple people in New York and New Jersey who now have a million reasons to celebrate after matching all five white balls.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In total, more than almost 11 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $102.2 million in Saturday’s drawing.

The New York Lottery also announced a Power Play Prize third place winning ticket was sold worth $150,000 -- and 13 tickets won $50,000. Those 13 tickets were sold at:

7-Eleven on Dick Road in Buffalo - Power Play winner of $150,000

Stewart's Shops on Vandenburgh Avenue in Troy

Circle K on Bloomingdale Road in Hicksville

Cumberland Farms on Round Swamp Road in Plainview

7-Eleven on Fulton Street in Farmingdale

Bapa Card and Gift on Old Country Road in Riverhead

Bee Wines and Liquors on Avenue B in Manhattan

Smokes for Less in Newburgh

MD's Market on South Main Street in Syracuse

Naz Cards and Gifts on Amboy Road in Staten Island

Afrahim Newsstand on Mantague Street in Brooklyn

Vida Pharmacy on St. Nicholas Avenue in Manhattan

Lin's Liquors and Wines on Rossville Avenue in Staten Island

Sam's Card and Gift Shop on 3rd Avenue in Manhattan

Saturday's jackpot topped the previous record prize of $1.586 billion won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida, and Tennessee.