No Jackpot Winners Saturday, But Some Million-Dollar Tickets Sold in NY, NJ

While there weren't any new Powerball billionaires waking up Sunday morning, a handful are $1 million richer than when they went to bed.
Saturday's Powerball results weren't bad news for everyone -- lottery officials say at least 16 tickets sold ahead of the drawing earned a $1 million prize.
The winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 Powerball: 20 Power Play: 3x
No lucky player snagged the top $1.6 billion jackpot, although there were a couple people in New York and New Jersey who now have a million reasons to celebrate after matching all five white balls.
In total, more than almost 11 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $102.2 million in Saturday’s drawing.
The New York Lottery also announced a Power Play Prize third place winning ticket was sold worth $150,000 -- and 13 tickets won $50,000. Those 13 tickets were sold at:
- 7-Eleven on Dick Road in Buffalo - Power Play winner of $150,000
- Stewart's Shops on Vandenburgh Avenue in Troy
- Circle K on Bloomingdale Road in Hicksville
- Cumberland Farms on Round Swamp Road in Plainview
- 7-Eleven on Fulton Street in Farmingdale
- Bapa Card and Gift on Old Country Road in Riverhead
- Bee Wines and Liquors on Avenue B in Manhattan
- Smokes for Less in Newburgh
- MD's Market on South Main Street in Syracuse
- Naz Cards and Gifts on Amboy Road in Staten Island
- Afrahim Newsstand on Mantague Street in Brooklyn
- Vida Pharmacy on St. Nicholas Avenue in Manhattan
- Lin's Liquors and Wines on Rossville Avenue in Staten Island
- Sam's Card and Gift Shop on 3rd Avenue in Manhattan
Saturday's jackpot topped the previous record prize of $1.586 billion won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida, and Tennessee.