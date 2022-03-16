NJ Transit Adding Service on 2 Lines Crippled by Severe March Storm: What to Know

NJ Transit customers on one of the agency's busiest rail lines got some good news Wednesday. More trains are coming back to the Morris and Essex line this week as authorities continue working to scale-up service following a havoc-wreaking storm that forced them to suspend the line earlier this month.

Starting Thursday, NJ Transit says the Morris and Essex line, along with the less-trafficked Gladstone Branch, which also was affected by the March 7 storm, will have enhancements made to the modified weekday schedules (to be posted here) allowing for more trains and direct service to New York and Hoboken via the Gladstone line.

Both lines have been hampered since wild winds tore down a large tree in Maplewood on March 7, resulting in extensive damage to the overhead wires on the Morris and Essex line and the steel that supports the wires. Cross-honoring will remain in effect.

NJ Transit said the Morris & Essex Line was suspended "until further notice" due to severe damage to power structures. Tracie Strahan reports.