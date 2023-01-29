Security Up at NJ Temples After Person in Ski Mask Tries to Burn One Down: Officials

Police are stepping up synagogue patrols in certain areas of New Jersey Sunday after someone in a ski mask threw a lit Molotov Cocktail at one in Essex County overnight in an apparent attempt to burn it down, authorities say.

No one was hurt in the 3:20 a.m. incident at Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield. According to police, security footage shows a man walk up to the house of worship with a Molotov cocktail. He lights it, then throws it at the front door.

The glass bottle broke but no damage was reported, according to police. The suspect then fled down the driveway. Cops released a surveillance image of the suspect, which shows him wearing a ski mask (below).

David Saginaw, who heads the Jewish Federation Greater MetroWest NJ, which encompasses Bloomfield's Essex County as well as Morris, Sussex, Union and Somerset counties, said property damage was limited because the device didn't work as intended.

We are aware of an attempted arson attack on a temple in Bloomfield NJ earlier this morning. As a result we have increased our patrols of our temples and will continue to do so until more information is obtained. If you see anything suspicious, please call us immediately. — livingston police (@livingstonalert) January 29, 2023

Saginaw said the chief security officer at Greater MetroWest NJ was working with local and state partners, as well as security partners in other Jewish communal groups in New York and New Jersey, on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bloomfield police. The Essex County prosecutor's office, FBI and ATF have also been notified and a joint investigation is ongoing, officials said.

Last year saw an all-time high in antisemitic incidents and assaults reported in both New Jersey and New York -- and a man was just arrested in early November for allegedly threatening temples across the state.

This latest case underscores the ongoing nature of the problem, according to Saginaw.

"This incident comes amidst a climate of intimidation and intolerance, and a rising tide of anti-Jewish hate crimes and hate speech against Jews," he said. "Our Jewish Federation will continue to work with all partners in the community to stand up to hate, build our resilience, and promote safety and security."