NJ State Trooper Shot in Paterson: What to Know

A New Jersey State Trooper was shot in the leg while on patrol in the city of Paterson overnight, and while he is expected to be OK, law enforcement is still looking for suspects, officials said Thursday.

The trooper, whose name was not immediately released, was said to be hospitalized in stable condition following the shooting in the area of 30th Street shortly before 1 a.m.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh confirmed via text the trooper was being treated for a lower leg wound at a hospital.

Officials had one person in custody Thursday morning, but it wasn't clear if that individual was believed to be the person who pulled the trigger.

Gov. Phil Murphy vowed justice as he acknowledged the violence.

"We will ensure that all those responsible for this violent and heinous act are caught and brought to justice," the Democrat vowed on Twitter.

It wasn't clear what assignment the trooper was on at the time he was shot. Law enforcement sources say he applied a tourniquet to himself to contain the bleeding, and fellow state troopers physically carried him into the hospital.

No other details on the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available.

New Jersey State Police described their investigation as "active" and said Thursday morning they had no additional information. More details could be released later in the day.