NJ Police Officer Stabbed Inside Strip Mall Pharmacy, Suspect Dead: Police

New Jersey State Police are investigating after an apparent hostage situation at a shopping plaza resulted in a police officer getting stabbed, and the suspect killed, according to officials.

The incident started inside a pharmacy at the Keansburg Plaza around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. As officers tried to stop the suspect, officials said that an officer was stabbed.

Police then shot the suspect, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear how bad the injured officer's wounds were, but the mayor of Keansburg said he hoped and prayed the injuries were not life-threatening.

The name of the suspect has not been released. An investigation, led by the state police, is ongoing.

