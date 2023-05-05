NJ Police Issue Warning About High School Teens Playing ‘Assassins' Game

There has been a recent spike in 911 calls in several New Jersey communities as callers believe they are reporting criminal activity — but it turns out it's just a game between teenagers. And now police are issuing a warning to those playing.

It's called "assassin" or "water wars." It involves graduating high school senior competing to be the last one standing, hoping to be the last one to avoid being shot with a water gun by others.

"That's one thing you're waiting for, to play the game," said Sweta Patel, who graduated in 2018. "I know I was looking forward to it and it's a rite of passage I guess."

Graduating seniors in parts of Somerset County, like Bridgewater, and around the country have been playing Assassin for decades. But with a rise in car thefts in the town, Bridgewater Police Chief John Mitzak is trying to avoid a case of mistaken identity.

"They have been hiding under cars, looks like they could steal catalytic converters. We have seen them hide around cars, people could think they're trying to steal a car, so yes that is a concern," said Mitzak.

Police chiefs in Livingston and Washington Township in Morris County are also urging caution, telling students if they do play, to do so during the day with brightly-colored water guns that could not be mistaken for the real thing. The Holmdel police went as far as to urge students to stop playing Assassin immediately, posting on Facebook, "there exists a potential for dangerous situations to occur if this game continues to be played."

"There have been a few instances when neighbors have gotten involved and it can be scary because you don't know what people are thinking or doing when you're playing an innocent game," said Megan Cichetti, who is graduating this year.

"I didn't want anyone to have the wrong impression that I was trying to do something bad to them," said Sydney Fried, another graduating senior.

Some parents said they're happy the seniors get to have some fun with their friends, after all they missed out on during COVID lockdowns.

Bridgewater police have received several 911 calls already for suspicious people or vehicles that trace back to the assassins game. Police are urging homeowners to call police if they see anything out of the ordinary — and not try to intervene.