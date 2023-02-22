‘Kool-Aid Man' Challenge Hits Long Island Fences

A half-dozen young people were arrested for damaging fences as part of a TikTok "Kool-Aid Man" challenge on Long Island earlier this week, authorities say.

According to Suffolk County police, a homeowner on Centereach's Cobblestone Court reported hearing loud noises Monday around 1 a.m. and noticed on surveillance cameras that six males had knocked down parts of his fence.

The males, who range in age from 12 to 18, came back three hours later and ran through the fence as part of that TikTok craze. The point is to capture some of the madness in the popular Kool-Aid commercials that show someone, not always a bright red someone, running into and destroying random walls and fences like the drink mascot.

The six males were arrested a short time later on criminal mischief charges. They were released on family court field appearance tickets and are expected to be arraigned early next month.

Now, police are looking into whether they may be connected to at least two other instances of damaged fences in Centerach and Selden. No injuries have been reported in any of the cases.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 631-854-8652,