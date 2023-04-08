NJ Officer Shot Through Car Door Responding to Domestic Incident: Officials

A New Jersey police officer was shot while responding to a domestic incident call after the gunman reportedly shot a victim Saturday afternoon, local officials said.

Police from Phillipsburg, a town in Warren County bordering Pennsylvania, pulled up to the scene and were subsequently met with gunfire, the county prosecutor said.

A bullet fired at an officer's vehicle pierced the driver's side door and struck the officer. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said the officer tried to return fire but the suspect shot himself.

The conditions of all the involved parties was not immediately known, but Phillipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni said the wounded officer was "in good spirits" after visiting the hospital.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Investigators are said to be reviewing footage of the incident, both from body-worn camera and surveillance video recovered from the neighborhood.

OFFICER SHOT - We have had one of our officers shot this afternoon. Please pray for the Phillipsburg officer and the civilian who were both wounded. Both are at St. Lukes Hospital. pic.twitter.com/lumGGqYoGB — New Jersey State PBA (@NJSPBA) April 8, 2023

The state attorney general’s office has released the scene to the Warren County prosecutor, who along with New Jersey State Police will be the lead agencies in this investigation.