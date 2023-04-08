New Jersey

NJ Officer Shot Through Car Door Responding to Domestic Incident: Officials

By NBC New York Staff

Drone shot of police investigation in Phillipsburg, New Jersey.
News 4

A New Jersey police officer was shot while responding to a domestic incident call after the gunman reportedly shot a victim Saturday afternoon, local officials said.

Police from Phillipsburg, a town in Warren County bordering Pennsylvania, pulled up to the scene and were subsequently met with gunfire, the county prosecutor said.

A bullet fired at an officer's vehicle pierced the driver's side door and struck the officer. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said the officer tried to return fire but the suspect shot himself.

The conditions of all the involved parties was not immediately known, but Phillipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni said the wounded officer was "in good spirits" after visiting the hospital.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Investigators are said to be reviewing footage of the incident, both from body-worn camera and surveillance video recovered from the neighborhood.

The state attorney general’s office has released the scene to the Warren County prosecutor, who along with New Jersey State Police will be the lead agencies in this investigation.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseyWarren County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us