NJ Middle School Teacher, Wrestling Coach Arrested for Alleged Sex With a Minor

What to Know A middle school teacher was arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor

The teacher has also coached wrestling at more than a dozen schools in New Jersey

John Denuto, 43, faces multiple charges including sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child

A middle school teacher in New Jersey with experience coaching sports at more than a dozen schools was arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office says John Denuto, 43, was arrested Saturday following an investigation that found he allegedly had sex with a minor.

The age of the minor was not disclosed by the prosecutor's office. But northjersey.com reports the charges are related to an incident in October 2016 with a teen between the ages of 13 and 15, at the time.

Denuto is currently employed as a teacher at Sayreville Middle School in Parlin, New Jersey, and coaches wrestling at Union County College, according to the school's website.

The prosecutor's office charged Denuto with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, filming child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Northjersey.com also reports that Denuto has coached wrestling and football at more than a dozen schools in the area.

News 4 reached out to the Sayreville Public Schools for comment on Sunday but one was not immediately returned.

Attorney information for John Denuto was not immediately known.