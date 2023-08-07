NJ is now the only state in the US where drivers are not allowed to pump their own gas

New Jersey drivers will now stand alone as they sit in their cars while gas is pumped for them.

That's because for the first time in 72 years, Oregon motorists will be able to grab a fuel nozzle and pump gas into their cars on their own, after a decades-old ban on self-serve gas stations was revoked.

Gov. Tina Kotek signed a bill on Friday allowing people across the West Coast state to choose between having an attendant pump gas or doing it themselves. The law took effect immediately.

So now the Garden State is the only state that prohibits motorists from pumping their own gas. A few countries also ban it, including South Africa, where attendants offer to check fluid levels and clean the windshield, with tipping expected.

New Jersey’s 1949 ban on self-service pumps remains a source of pride for some in a state where bumper stickers declare “Jersey Girls Don’t Pump Gas.” And since the state generally has lower gas prices than New York and Pennsylvania, many drivers from neighboring states cross the state line to fuel up.

In 2015, lawmakers proposed ending the New Jersey ban, but the measure died because of opposition from the powerful state Senate president.