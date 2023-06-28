Passaic River

Helicopter team pulls off dramatic rescue of stranded NJ firefighters in Passaic River

By Brian Price and Checkey Beckford

NBC Universal, Inc.

A dramatic helicopter rescue has been unfolding in New Jersey on Wednesday afternoon after a team of firefighters found themselves stuck in the Passaic River.

Several members of the Clifton Fire Department were on board a fire boat that reportedly needed aid after going over the Passaic River Falls.

The first calls for additional aid came around 3 p.m. when the boat became stranded in the river, partially submerged in the water.

A yellow life boat was being lowered down the side of the falls in what appeared to be a part of the river rescue, but was seemingly abandoned. By 5 p.m., a New Jersey State Trooper helicopter arrived to take over.

Helicopter rescue team pulls fire department members out of the water.
News 4
Helicopter rescue team pulls fire department members out of the water.

Within a couple minutes, a rescue team member descended down from the helicopter and managed to lift one of the two men stranded on the boat up and out of the river. The second and last member on the fire department boat had to wait a bit longer.

The second rescue attempt took at least another 10 minutes to complete as the helicopter team struggled to get back to the boat. Once he made it back to the boat during a third attempt, he secured the second firefighter to the harness and the duo were pulled up into the air.

The stranded firefighters did not appear to be in imminent danger throughout the ordeal, but the entire scope of the situation is still unfolding.

There were no immediate reports of injuries to any of the firefighters.

NBC New York's Checkey Beckford reports.
Copyright NBC New York

