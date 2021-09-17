New Jersey

NJ Father, Son Die in Fast-Moving House Fire

North Arlington police and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the fire

A fast-moving fire roared through a northern New Jersey home early Friday, killing a man and his adult son and injuring a woman, authorities said.

The fire in North Arlington, which was reported around 4:15 a.m., apparently broke out on the second floor and left the residents trapped in the home.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known, but authorities said it did not appear to be suspicious.

A 75-year-old man and his 44-year-old son were pronounced dead shortly after they were removed from the home. A neighbor's ladder was used to rescue a 66-year-old woman, who was being treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries.

The names of the three people were not disclosed.

North Arlington police and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the fire.

