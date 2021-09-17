NJ Father, Son Die in Fast-Moving House Fire

A fast-moving fire roared through a northern New Jersey home early Friday, killing a man and his adult son and injuring a woman, authorities said.

The fire in North Arlington, which was reported around 4:15 a.m., apparently broke out on the second floor and left the residents trapped in the home.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known, but authorities said it did not appear to be suspicious.

A 75-year-old man and his 44-year-old son were pronounced dead shortly after they were removed from the home. A neighbor's ladder was used to rescue a 66-year-old woman, who was being treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries.

The names of the three people were not disclosed.

North Arlington police and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the fire.