Another bomb threat delays NJ school district opening a day after closure

A New Jersey school district that canceled classes a day ago out of an abundance of caution after getting an emailed bomb threat has received another one, authorities said Friday.

Marlboro Township Schools opted to delay school openings by two hours as authorities investigated. Details on the nature of the threat weren't clear. The delayed opening was the initial plan for the district, which enrolls nearly 5,000 students in pre-K-8th grade, on Thursday but administrators chose to close to allow a thorough investigation.

Information on the nature of that threat wasn't available either. The mayor's office said Thursday, "in coordination with State Police and the Department of Homeland Security, we have determined this threat to be of low credibility."

IMPORTANT UPDATE:



The Marlboro Township Public Schools will be closed today, Thursday, April 18, 2024. — Marlboro Twp Schools (@MTPSNJ) April 18, 2024

Board of Education buildings were also targeted in the threat. Nearby Town Hall municipal offices were closed as a precaution. They have since reopened.

The threats came less than two days after a heated school board meeting in which a parent accused a teacher of inappropriate contact with students.

Marlboro's mayor and and district superintendent did not return requests for comment.

The investigation is ongoing, Marlboro officials say.

The Trenton Board of Education reported a similar bomb threat investigation Thursday. Its buildings were also evacuated as a precaution; people were allowed to return once a bomb-sniffing dog signaled the all-clear.

Asked about the dual threats Thursday, the New Jersey Department of Education said it could not comment on active investigations and referred to local law enforcement agencies.