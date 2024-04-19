New Jersey

Another bomb threat delays NJ school district opening a day after closure

School officials initially had planned a delayed opening, then apparently changed their minds

By Adam Harding and Jennifer Millman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A New Jersey school district that canceled classes a day ago out of an abundance of caution after getting an emailed bomb threat has received another one, authorities said Friday.

Marlboro Township Schools opted to delay school openings by two hours as authorities investigated. Details on the nature of the threat weren't clear. The delayed opening was the initial plan for the district, which enrolls nearly 5,000 students in pre-K-8th grade, on Thursday but administrators chose to close to allow a thorough investigation.

Information on the nature of that threat wasn't available either. The mayor's office said Thursday, "in coordination with State Police and the Department of Homeland Security, we have determined this threat to be of low credibility."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Board of Education buildings were also targeted in the threat. Nearby Town Hall municipal offices were closed as a precaution. They have since reopened.

The threats came less than two days after a heated school board meeting in which a parent accused a teacher of inappropriate contact with students.

Marlboro's mayor and and district superintendent did not return requests for comment.

Local

hurricanes 20 hours ago

Brrrr! Chill settles over NYC area — so when will temps rebound?

food 17 hours ago

Do NY and NJ really eat more bagels than rest of U.S.? A survey explains

The investigation is ongoing, Marlboro officials say.

The Trenton Board of Education reported a similar bomb threat investigation Thursday. Its buildings were also evacuated as a precaution; people were allowed to return once a bomb-sniffing dog signaled the all-clear.

Asked about the dual threats Thursday, the New Jersey Department of Education said it could not comment on active investigations and referred to local law enforcement agencies.

This article tagged under:

New JerseySchoolsMonmouth Countybomb threat
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Solar Eclipse Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us