New Jersey

NJ board OKs initial stage of $900M Netflix production facility at ex-Army base

The initial stage of Netflix’s $900 million-plus state-of-the-art production facility at a former Army base at the Jersey Shore has won approval from a local planning board

By The Associated Press

The Netflix logo is displayed at Netflix offices on January 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Mario Tama | Getty Images

The initial stage of Netflix's $900 million-plus state-of-the-art production facility at a former Army base at the Jersey Shore has won approval from a local planning board.

The Oceanport borough planning board last week unanimously approved site plans for the first phase of the California-based subscription video streaming company's proposed film and television production studio at the 289-acre former Fort Monmouth site, NJ.com reported.

The first phase is slated to include four soundstages on a 29-acre plot known as the McAfee zone, most of it in Oceanport, with about three acres in neighboring Eatontown. Netflix plans to transform the complex into a campus for actors and production crews.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Oceanport officials raised concerns about the size of signs and billboards, and they also expressed concerns about the accuracy of a study on traffic impacts. Netflix has said it plans to surround the campus with a security-monitored concrete wall for privacy.

Approval will also be needed from Eatontown and state authorities, including the Department of Environmental Protection.

The company is to pay $55 million for the entire site and plans an additional $848 million worth of investments to build a dozen soundstages as well as office space, production services buildings and related studio space. Site plans also include a helipad, theater, hotel and visitor attractions, NJ.com reported.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The state Economic Development Authority announced earlier this year that Netflix will receive millions in tax breaks for productions in exchange for operating the studio for at least 10 years. Company officials said at the hearing that they hoped to start construction by the end of next year.

Local

nyc weather 52 mins ago

Snow squall warnings as bursts of winter weather move through tri-state

Manhattan 3 hours ago

UnitedHealthcare CEO kept a low public profile before shooting death in NYC

A Netflix spokesperson said Tuesday that the planning board's approval “demonstrates that the community shares our enthusiasm for building a new studio in New Jersey, the birthplace of the modern film industry.”

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us