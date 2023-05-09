15,000 Bees Removed From Tree Outside NJ Starbucks

Smart bees? That's what they thought.

A swarm set up a hive in a tree outside a New Jersey Starbucks, which may have been a wise choice if not for the foot traffic -- or the prowess of "Frank the Beeman," as his community fondly calls him.

Frank Mortimer, adjunct instructor at the Cornell University Master Beekeeping Program, former New Jersey State Beekeepers Association president and best-known beekeeper in his hometown of Ridgewood, came to the rescue "once again" Monday following a Starbucks customer complaint, according to local police and Patch.

He managed to remove the hive, which had up to 15,000 bees inside it, with the help of the Ridgewood Fire Department, officials said. Both fire and police officials shared photos of the scene abuzz with activity.

Hardy. Har. Har.

No injuries were reported.

It's not clear how many times Mortimer has come to Ridgewood's rescue in the past. He has led beekeeping seminars across the Northeast, including at The New York Botanical Garden, and successfully campaigned for his hometown to become New Jersey's first "Bee City USA," according to his website.

A married father of three, Mortimer says beekeeping is "something the whole family enjoys doing together."