Robert De Niro Reveals He Welcomed Baby No. 7

Robert De Niro is taking on a role of a lifetime: dad of seven.

The Oscar winner recently revealed that he's welcomed another child, telling ET Canada that he now has "seven" kids total, adding, "I just had a baby."

De Niro's rep also confirmed the baby's arrival to the outlet, though the identity of the child's mother has not been shared publicly.

The new bundle of joy joins the six other kids in the De Niro family, including Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46—who he shares with ex Diahnne Abbott—as well as his 27-year-old twin sons Aaron and Julian with ex Toukie Smith. De Niro is also dad to son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 11, from his marriage to Grace Hightower. (De Niro and Hightower filed for divorce in 2018 after more than 20 years together.)

"Grace and I have two beautiful children together. We are entering a period of transition in our relationship which is a difficult but constructive process," he told E! News in a Nov. 2018 statement. "I honor Grace as a wonderful mother and ask for privacy and respect from all as we proceed to develop our roles as partners in parenting."

During his recent interview, the private actor—who coincidentally stars in the new film About My Father—shared rare insight into his life as a dad and his parenting style.

"I mean, there's no way around it with kids. I don't like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice," he told ET Canada. "And any parent, I think, would say the same thing."

He added, "You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can't."

And although De Niro is one of Hollywood's most iconic actors, he doesn't exactly consider himself a "cool" dad.

"I'm okay," he said. "You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they're respectful. My daughter, she's 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that'll be more to come. But, that's what it is."

E! News has reached out to De Niro's rep for comment and has not heard back.