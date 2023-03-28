NJ ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Rebate Payments Start Rolling Out Tuesday

What to Know The first batch of ANCHOR Property Tax Relief rebate payments start rolling out Tuesday to New Jerseyans who selected to receive their payments via direct deposit, state officials announced.

More than 800,000 New Jerseyans will receive a direct deposit of their ANCHOR rebate payment Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy and Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio jointly announced.

More than 1.7 million New Jersey residents applied for the ANCHOR program, including 1.25 million homeowners and over 514,000 renters.

More than 800,000 New Jerseyans will receive a direct deposit of their ANCHOR rebate payment Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy and Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio jointly announced. Following the direct deposit payments, checks will start being mailed in the first week of April.

“At a time when families are facing increasing pressure on their wallets, it’s a good feeling to know we are following through on our promise to make New Jersey more affordable,” Murphy said in a statement.

The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) property tax relief program expands upon the former Homestead Benefit property tax relief program by extending eligibility to renters and increasing the income threshold for eligible homeowners.

More than 1.7 million New Jersey residents applied for the ANCHOR program, including 1.25 million homeowners and over 514,000 renters. According to the state, the majority of payments will be issued before May 3, however, applications that need additional information may take longer to finalize.

“When the Governor and the Legislature created the ANCHOR program, we knew it would be a game changer for residents all over the State,” Muoio said. “I’m so pleased that money is going back into the pockets of more New Jerseyans than ever before.”

Residents can check the status of their application and payment by clicking here. If no payment is received by May 3, 2023, applicants should use the status inquiry link or call 1-888-238-1233 for more information.