Bridgeport

NICU babies in Bridgeport get snuggled into stockings

By Bryan Mercer

Bridgeport Hospital

Babies at the NICU at the Bridgeport Campus of Yale New Haven Children's Hospital were dressed for the holiday today.

In a post on social media, Bridgeport Hospital showed the newest bundles of joy tucked into some stockings, an apt look for Christmas Eve.

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

In the social post, the hospital wrote, "The NICU staff knows this can be a hard time for families who aren't able to take their babies home, so they try to make it extra special for all."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The hospital also said they babies got a visit from Santa in addition to their festive holiday "outfits."

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us