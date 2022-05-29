New Jersey

Newark Ties Almost 20-Year ‘Snowfall Record' in Saturday Storms

Hail counts as snow in climate records

There wasn't any snow on the ground Saturday, but that didn't stop Newark from tying its record for daily snowfall set back in 2004.

That's right. New Jersey's largest city tied its "snowfall record" during the latest round of storms to strike the tri-state over Memorial Day weekend.

No, it didn't really snow. But it did hail, and hail counts as snow according to climate records.

Wind and rain lashed the metro area Friday and Saturday in a series of off-and-on storms before the skies cleared to look more like the unofficial start to summer the holiday weekend is known to be.

Temperatures on Monday return to the mid-80s, with climbing humidity. But Tuesday will be the scorcher as temps soar to the low 90s to wrap up May.

Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4
