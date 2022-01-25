Newark Port Fire Can Be Seen, Smelled From NYC

A large fire blazed at the Port of Newark early Tuesday morning, and New York City officials warned that residents may see or smell smoke.

Due to emergency personnel operating at a fire in Newark, New Jersey, residents in Manhattan and The Bronx may see or smell smoke. — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) January 25, 2022

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

News 4 eyewitnesses reported the smoke could be seen and smelled as far away as 1st Avenue in Manhattan.

The fire started about 8 p.m. Monday at a scrap metal recycling facility at the port. Chopper 4 was over the scene Tuesday morning; the fire was still burning hot and responders were not yet putting water on the blaze.

This is a developing story.