Newark Port Fire Can Be Seen, Smelled From NYC

A large fire blazed at the Port of Newark early Tuesday morning, and New York City officials warned that residents may see or smell smoke.
News 4 eyewitnesses reported the smoke could be seen and smelled as far away as 1st Avenue in Manhattan.
The fire started about 8 p.m. Monday at a scrap metal recycling facility at the port. Chopper 4 was over the scene Tuesday morning; the fire was still burning hot and responders were not yet putting water on the blaze.
This is a developing story.
