Newark

Newark Port Fire Can Be Seen, Smelled From NYC

Eyewitnesses reported smelling the Port of Newark fire as far away as the East River in Manhattan

NBC Universal, Inc.

A large fire blazed at the Port of Newark early Tuesday morning, and New York City officials warned that residents may see or smell smoke.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

News 4 eyewitnesses reported the smoke could be seen and smelled as far away as 1st Avenue in Manhattan.

The fire started about 8 p.m. Monday at a scrap metal recycling facility at the port. Chopper 4 was over the scene Tuesday morning; the fire was still burning hot and responders were not yet putting water on the blaze.

News

Storm Team 4 11 hours ago

Potential Nor'easter Threatens Weekend — Who Is Likely to See Snow, And How Much?

NYPD 8 hours ago

‘Trying to Cope': Family of Officer Who Shot, Killed Suspect Shares How Cop Is Doing

This is a developing story.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Newarksmoke
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us