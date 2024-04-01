NJ restaurant shooting, dramatic car crash under investigation

Authorities are investigating a shooting at a restaurant in New Jersey's largest city that led them to a wild car crash in which a vehicle was tipped entirely on its side, law enforcement officials said Monday.

The circumstances of the case are developing. At this point, public safety officials say cops responding to the 700 block of Sanford Avenue in Newark around 3 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Responding officers found a man shot.

He was taken to a hospital, and is expected to survive.

Responding officers also found a motor vehicle that crashed at the scene of the shooting and was on its side. Two people were inside the crashed victim. One had to be extricated. Both are expected to be OK.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The car crash took down a light pole and transformer, knowing out power at Abinger Place from Silver Street to South Orange Avenue. Officials say PSE&G has been notified.

It wasn't immediately clear if or how the shooting and crash were connected, nor was the name of the restaurant where gunfire erupted released by police.

The investigation is ongoing.