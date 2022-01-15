New Jersey

Newark Fire Captain Found Dead at Station House in Apparent Overdose: Sources

By Brian Thompson

Newark_Imposes_Hefty_Fines_For_Leaving_Cars_Idling.jpg
NBC New York

A fire department captain found dead at his Newark firehouse died overnight of an apparent overdose, law enforcement sources tell News 4.

The acting prosecutor in Essex County confirmed the captain was found unresponsive Saturday morning at the firehouse on Park Avenue. A second man, a retired firefighter, was found unconscious alongside the captain.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Both were transported to University Hospital, where the captain was pronounced dead and the retired firefighter remains hospitalized. The sources said the retired firefighter's condition is non-life-threatening.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said the preliminary investigation points to no signs of violence.

News

Manhattan 9 hours ago

Asian Woman Pushed to Her Death in Front of Oncoming Train at Times Square Station

New York City 1 hour ago

NYPD Deploys Extra Police After Texas Hostage Calls NYC Rabbi; No Active Threat in City

According to the law enforcement officials, the retired firefighter brought a controlled substance with him to the firehouse late Friday night. At shift change the next morning, a firefighter entered the captain's office and found the two men inside, they said.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes Newark police detectives, is investigating the death.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseyNewarkEssex County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us