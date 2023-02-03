FAA Investigating United Wing Clip at Newark Airport Weeks After JFK Scare

An Orlando-bound United Airlines flight had its wing clipped by a Boeing 787 at Newark Liberty International Airport Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed.

No injuries were reported in the accident, which happened around 8:45 a.m., the agency said. The Boeing 787 was being tugged to a different location when it clipped the United flight at the gate, a preliminary review found. The winglet, or small section at the end of the wing that tilts up, was snapped off.

No injuries were reported, and the FAA says its investigation is ongoing.

United Airlines confirmed in a statement that one of its aircraft, which had no passengers aboard and was supposed to head to Denver later Friday, hit an aircraft as it tried to park at the next gate in Terminal C. Passengers on the parked plane that was hit deplaned normally and were booked on rescheduled flights on a different plane, the airline said.

The Port Authority Police Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter Unit (PAPD ARFF) responded as it does to all aviation emergencies at Port Authority airports.

Friday's wing clip comes about two weeks after two unusual incidents at another major local air hub, JFK Airport, involving Delta, American and JetBlue planes. The first case, on Friday, Jan. 13, saw Delta pilots scramble to brake when they were told an American Airlines jet had crossed into their path. They narrowly avoided disaster, with about 1,000 feet to spare.

The second incident, where a JetBlue plane bumped into an unoccupied, parked one as it pushed back from the gate, wasn't nearly as close a call, but drew regulatory attention, especially in the wake of the near-miss days earlier.

No injuries were reported in either case. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating both JFK incidents.