NJ fire spreads to NY, where forest ranger dies fighting blaze

An 18-year-old New York forest ranger died Saturday while battling one of many wildfires burning through several thousand acres across the tri-state.

Dariel Vasquez had been deployed to Sterling Forest in Orange County, which borders New Jersey's Passaic County. Is was in Passaic where the so-called Jennings Creek Wildfire was first reported on Saturday. At some point during its spread, the fire crossed over into New York.

Multiple agencies involved in the firefight said the 18-year-old died when a tree fell on him Saturday afternoon.

"Rip brother your shift is over job well done," Eastern Dutchess County Fire and Rescue posted.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of one of our New York State Parks employees while responding to a wildfire in Orange County yesterday," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "I commend his dedication to serving and protecting his fellow New Yorkers, and his bravery on the front lines.

The Jennings Creek Wildfire, with originated in West Milford, Passaic County, has spread to at least 2,500 acres and was zero-percent contained as of Saturday night. A number of local roads were closed and around 25 structures were threatened, but no evacuation orders were in place.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Jennings Creek Wildfire - West Milford, Passaic County@NJDEPForestFire and the NY Department of Environmental Conservation Division of Forest Protection and Fire Management are in unified command on a wildfire burning in Passaic County, NJ and Orange County, NY pic.twitter.com/4WxOnqmQ2z — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) November 10, 2024

"This fire has been going on the Jersey side is now spread over to the New York side. But we also have some other pop-up fires that we've been dealing with. We're going to continue to work with our first responders to make sure that you are protected. If, God forbid, you were in a situation where we have to evacuate you, we will let you know," Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus said Saturday.

The Jennings Creek Wildfire is one of at least six major wildfires burning across the Garden State. The fires have taken advantage of an unusually dry fall, where many parts of the tri-state have recorded or gotten close to breaking record dry stretches.

Some relief is on the way Sunday evening when the first measurable rain in weeks is expected to sweep through the area. The rainfall is not expected to be significant, but even a quarter of an inch of rain would help matters.

The red flag warnings previously in place for large stretches of New Jersey and New York have expired, although much of the area is still at an elevated fire danger. Connecticut, however, remains under a red flag warning.

Where are fires currently burning?

As of Sunday morning, these are some of the areas with active wildfires:

Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey (Bergen County)

Pompton Lakes, New Jersey (Passaic County)

West Milford, New Jersey (Passaic County) and Greenwood Lake, New York (Orange County)

Jackson Township, New Jersey (Ocean County)

Riverhead, New York (Suffolk County)

Evesham and Voorhees townships, New Jersey (Burlington and Camden Counties)

Glassboro, New Jersey (Gloucester County)

New Jersey officials reported 75 percent containment of a 175-acre fire in the Pompton Lakes area of Passaic County that was threatening 55 homes, although no evacuations had been ordered.

Progress was also reported on fires in the Bethany Run area on the border of Burlington and Camden counties in Evesham and Voorhees townships; a blaze along the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Englewood Cliffs in Bergen County; and the Pheasant Run wildfire in the Glassboro wildlife protection area of Gloucester County.

Prosecutors in Ocean County on late Saturday afternoon announced arson and firearms charges in connection with a 350-acre Jackson Township fire that started Wednesday. They said it was sparked by magnesium shards from a shotgun round on the berm of a shooting range. Officials said firing that kind of “incendiary or tracer ammunition” was barred in the state. The majority of the blaze has been contained, officials reported Friday.

Air quality falls in New York City area

The smoke in the air is being trapped in the atmosphere and is not going anywhere, according to Storm Team 4's Raphael Miranda. The trapped smoke is leading to lower air quality levels.

Air quality ranged from "moderate" to "very unhealthy" levels throughout the day on Saturday. An air quality alert remains in effect for the New York City area, including parts of the Hudson Valley, through all of Sunday.

People should use caution when outside if they smell smoke and limit outdoor exercise, like running, until air quality improves.