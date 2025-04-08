Stabbing at Fort Lee High School leads to large police presence, lockdown: School officials

First responders are on the scene of a reported stabbing at Fort Lee High School in New Jersey, according to the city's board of education.

Fort Lee police officers and members of the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit are at the school on Lemoine Avenue after a stabbing incident that took place within the school, officials said.

A source familiar with the investigation tells News 4, a suspected assailant is in custody. The stabbing victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, the source says.

In a note to parents, the board of education said the school went into lockdown and officials were working on a dismissal plan.

"At this time, there is no immediate threat to the safety of our school community, and we are cooperating fully with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation. Due to the incident all roads leading to and from Fort Lee High School are closed. Please do not report to the school," the school board said in its notice.

NBC New York crews saw a number of police cars blocking off all entrances to the school and no students were spotted outside.

One aunt, whose nephew attends the high school, told News 4 she was worried for her nephew's safety and was not allowed to get close to the building.

No word on what may have led up to the stabbing as detectives begin their investigation.

This is a breaking story, please check back for new developments.