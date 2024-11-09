Here's where the wildfires are burning in New Jersey

At least five wildfires are actively burning across New Jersey Saturday morning as gusty winds, dry brush and low humidity provide fueling conditions for fire activity.

New York City, Connecticut, Long Island, the Hudson Valley and parts of New Jersey remain under a red flag warning through Saturday at 6 p.m.

Air quality in much of northern New Jersey is now considered "moderate" but in parts of Hudson and Bergen counties, it's fallen to "unhealthy for sensitive groups," according to the EPA.

The newest wildfire in New Jersey is the "Cannonball 3 Wildfire" burning in Pompton Lakes in Passaic County. The fire is 100 acres and zero-percent contained, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

The Cannonball 3 fire is threatening 55 structures and has closed a lane of Interstate 287. No one has been evacuated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and fire officials expect to release more information Saturday afternoon.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Cannonball 3 Wildfire - Pompton Lakes, Passaic County



The New Jersey Forest Fire Service remains on scene of a wildfire burning in the area of Cannonball Road in Pompton Lakes, Passaic County.



SIZE & CONTAINMENT

🔥 100 acres

🔥 0% contained pic.twitter.com/uSGqA2s6vO — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) November 9, 2024

Where are fires currently burning in New Jersey?

As of Saturday morning, these are some of the areas with active wildfires:

Englewood Cliffs, Bergen County

Pompton Lakes, Passaic County

Jackson Township, Ocean County

Evesham and Voorhees townships, Burlington and Camden Counties

Glassboro, Gloucester County

The National Weather Service said relative humidity is as low as 21 percent and any fire that develops could catch and spread quickly.

Smoke advisory for NJ

Fire officials said New Jersey residents can expect smoke in the air for at least several days.

Residents should use caution when outdoors and limit outdoor exercise in smoky areas due to diminishing air quality.