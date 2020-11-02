New York City Delivery Bicyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run: Police

A delivery person was killed in a hit-and-run incident in New York City on Sunday.

The NYPD said that Ernesto Guzman was hit by an SUV near East 97th Street and 2nd Avenue in Manhattan around 4:30 p.m. The 42-year-old cyclist was found lying on the road with his e-bike. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died, police said.

Authorities say a black Chevy Tahoe that was going westbound on 97th struck Guzman, and they later found the empty vehicle near 96th Street and 3rd Avenue.

Police did not confirm other media outlets' reports that the vehicle has a Taxi & Limousine Commission license plate. There has been on arrest and the investigation is ongoing, police said.