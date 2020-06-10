New NYC Schools Chief Letter Hints at What Classes Might Look Like in September

What to Know NYC schools Chancellor Richard Carranza sent a letter to key stakeholders this week apprising them of an initial eight-point framework for safely returning to the classroom in September, which remains the plan

Remote learning may be combined with in-person instruction at first; buildings will have to be adjusted to comply with social distancing

Staggered starts and split scheduling may also be part of the multi-faceted strategy; some schools may start earlier than others

New York City's schools chief sent a letter this week to principals, superintendents and other key stakeholders across the city that offers parents a first look at what they might expect if students return to in-person class this fall. That remains the plan, though it will look much different than last year.

More than 1 million students in the country's largest public school system have been learning remotely since Mayor Bill de Blasio shut down schools in mid-March as COVID infections started to rise exponentially across the city. Teachers adjusted abruptly to unprecedented remote instruction and the city provided all students in need of an iPad with the equipment to keep education moving.

Chancellor Richard Carranza indicated in his letter to principals that remote instruction would likely still be a factor in the fall, part of a "blended learning" strategy he said would best support the transition back to the classroom.

Also likely part of the transition: social distancing and split schedules. Carranza said building capacity would be adjusted to conform with CDC, state and city guidelines on public safety.

"We can’t predict what will be true in September, but as of now we are anticipating that social distancing will remain in effect," Carranza wrote. "This means we may need to limit the number of students and staff in our buildings and we will need to think creatively about schedules."

Some students could start class earlier than others. Building procedures will need to ensure limited movement of students and staff into, out of, and within the buildings and allow for enhanced cleaning and sanitation protocols. School busing and food operations will also need to reflect new health standards.

Schools will also need ample PPE supplies and likely some means of monitoring health indicators to protect children, who may show different symptoms of COVID than adults or none at all. Temperature checks may also be a component of the multi-faceted strategy that will be in place when kids return to class.

Since children typically haven't been tested for COVID at the same rate as adults and may experience it differently, there's little hard data on the number of kids who actually may have been infected at some point. Antibody testing on 800 children from one of New York City's leading pediatric providers recently found about one in five had tested positive, reflecting the general citywide rate.

A new COVID-linked condition called multisystem inflammatory condition in children (MIS-C) has complicated matters for school districts across the country. It attacks the blood vessels rather than the respiratory system and can be fatal. Three children have died in New York state, including at least one young boy in New York City, from MIS-C. Overall, the condition remains rare, though it has been found in most states. New York state is currently investigating 204 cases.

No firm decisions have been made, including whether public schools will even open as scheduled in September. It's all part of a complex decision-making process that will be carefully analyzed over the coming weeks. There are additional challenges by age group. It's easier to enforce social distancing standards among high-schoolers, for example, than elementary-schoolers.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo asked school districts about a month ago to begin preparing for the possibility in-person classes could return in the fall. He'll want to review comprehensive plans before determining any hard dates.

Carranza said New York City has been planning to reopen since schools were first shut down.

"While there are still significant uncertainties with respect to COVID-19 and its impact on New York City in the months ahead, one thing is for sure: it will take all of us working together to rise to the occasion to support student learning, address the trauma of COVID-19 disruption and loss, and keep our children on a path to success," he wrote in the letter.

The transition will also acknowledge the challenges children have experienced over the last few months. They have been physically separated from schools and classmates. They've missed key milestones. Many have lost family members.

Carranza said the start of the 2020-2021 school year "will be unlike any other that we’ve experienced."

"We know that we must have a thoughtful process to reacclimate children, parents, and staff to being back in school buildings," he wrote in the letter. "This means we must focus on the social-emotional needs of school communities while implementing trauma-informed approaches to teaching and learning."

The letter reflects just an initial framework and guidance so principals can start planning for the next school year. More updates are expected in the weeks and months ahead. The chancellor will be issuing a new $10 million citywide school budget allocation to allow principals to give teachers and school leaders per session pay to support the planning process throughout the summer months, officials said. Those funds will be distributed equitably across schools.

New York City is barely three days into Phase I of its reopening, while the rest of the state has entered Phase II and some regions near Phase III. In-person education isn't slated to return until Phase IV of Cuomo's four-phase plan.

De Blasio has already modified the grading system to reflect current difficulties and rolled out an extensive remote-learning summer program expected to enroll nearly 180,00 students. It focuses on keeping the most at-risk kids on track.