UConn Releases Possible Plan for Fall Reopening

The University of Connecticut has released information on what the plan to reopen the university in the fall could look like.

The plan, which is not yet final, says masks would be required in public, common spaces, including classrooms.

UConn said it has purchased enough masks to supply the entire community, but if someone is unable to wear a mask, such as for a medical condition, the university will work with that individual to identify a solution before the return to campus.

In=Person and Online Classes

Classes would start on Aug. 31, with some held completely online, some face-to-face and others including a mix of the two.

UConn President Thomas Katsouleas said in a statement to the school community that students won’t return after Thanksgiving break and the rest of the semester, including final exams, would be online.

Classroom capacity would be reduced to allow for six feet between people.

The plan would also ensure that students and faculty who want an exclusively online experience can have that, the statement says.

Plan for Residence Halls

Isolation Space

Katsouleas said in a statement to the school community that there will also be dedicated space to isolate any students during the semester who fall ill if needed.

Testing

Potential testing protocols for other student populations, as well as accommodations and capacity, are still being evaluated.

UConn is also developing protocols for employee testing, which would begin before the semester starts.

Health screening and monitoring will be continuous and UConn will reinforce the “stay home when ill” mandate for employees and students at all times.

Telecommuting

To maintain reduced density in campus buildings, the university will also release additional guidance on continued telecommuting for the fall semester for staff who are able to telecommute with the agreement of their supervisor.

Preventative Measures

UConn also plans to institute a variety of preventative measures through operational changes to buildings, transportation systems, deliveries and visitation as well as interactions with campus visitors and guests to help reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

Semester "Unlike" Any Other

Katsouleas said in a statement that the plans “call for an academic semester and campus experience that will be unlike any” seen previously and welcoming the school community back to campus in any way is contingent on the ability to meet a series of “gating conditions” established by state government.

What Comes Next

The draft plan will be submitted to the UConn Board of Trustees for its consideration, then to state government, in the coming weeks.